Publisher's Post

Hey Neighbor, What Town Are You In?

By Uriah Kiser

 

You’ve told us how much you appreciate the local news we deliver every day.

Now we’re taking it a step further — by launching newsletters focused specifically on the towns we cover: Manassas, Woodbridge, Stafford, and Fredericksburg, and more!

Each edition will feature:

  • Local headlines from Potomac Local News

  • Funny or trending moments from social media

  • Can’t-miss community events

  • Stories submitted by readers like you

But first, we need your help.

👉 Tell us where you live or what town you care about most.
Tap a town below so we can send you more of the news that matters most — to you.

📍 I live in Dale City
📍 I live in Dumfries
📍 I live in Fairfax
📍 I live in Fredericksburg
📍 I live in Haymarket/Gainesville
📍 I live in King George
📍 I live in Lake Ridge/Occoquan
📍 I live in Manassas
📍 I live in Manassas Park
📍 I live in Woodbridge
📍 I live in Spotsylvania
📍 I live in Stafford
📍 I live in Woodbridge
🌐 I want it all — give me every town’s news!

Thanks for helping us grow local journalism, one neighborhood at a time.

– Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher, Potomac Local News

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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