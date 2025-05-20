Hey Neighbor, What Town Are You In?

You’ve told us how much you appreciate the local news we deliver every day.

Now we’re taking it a step further — by launching newsletters focused specifically on the towns we cover: Manassas, Woodbridge, Stafford, and Fredericksburg, and more!

Each edition will feature:

Local headlines from Potomac Local News

Funny or trending moments from social media

Can’t-miss community events

Stories submitted by readers like you

But first, we need your help.

👉 Tell us where you live or what town you care about most.

Tap a town below so we can send you more of the news that matters most — to you.

📍 I live in Dale City

📍 I live in Dumfries

📍 I live in Fairfax

📍 I live in Fredericksburg

📍 I live in Haymarket/Gainesville

📍 I live in King George

📍 I live in Lake Ridge/Occoquan

📍 I live in Manassas

📍 I live in Manassas Park

📍 I live in Woodbridge

📍 I live in Spotsylvania

📍 I live in Stafford

📍 I live in Woodbridge

🌐 I want it all — give me every town’s news!

Thanks for helping us grow local journalism, one neighborhood at a time.

– Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher, Potomac Local News