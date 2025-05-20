Hey Neighbor, What Town Are You In?

You’ve told us how much you appreciate the local news we deliver every day.
Now we’re taking it a step further — by launching newsletters focused specifically on the towns we cover: Manassas, Woodbridge, Stafford, and Fredericksburg, and more!
Each edition will feature:
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Local headlines from Potomac Local News
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Funny or trending moments from social media
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Can’t-miss community events
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Stories submitted by readers like you
But first, we need your help.
👉 Tell us where you live or what town you care about most.
Tap a town below so we can send you more of the news that matters most — to you.
📍 I live in Dale City
📍 I live in Dumfries
📍 I live in Fairfax
📍 I live in Fredericksburg
📍 I live in Haymarket/Gainesville
📍 I live in King George
📍 I live in Lake Ridge/Occoquan
📍 I live in Manassas
📍 I live in Manassas Park
📍 I live in Woodbridge
📍 I live in Spotsylvania
📍 I live in Stafford
📍 I live in Woodbridge
🌐 I want it all — give me every town’s news!
Thanks for helping us grow local journalism, one neighborhood at a time.
– Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher, Potomac Local News