Man, 23, Shot and Killed in Downtown Fredericksburg

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Fredericksburg Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of William Street in Downtown Fredericksburg. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the adjacent Charles Street and provided aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The victim, identified as Tyler Lee Jones, 23, of Fredericksburg, was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting occurred near two popular Downtown restaurants, Castiglias Italian and Fahrenheit 132, in a bustling area typically frequented by locals and visitors alike.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are urging anyone with information or video footage related to the incident to come forward. Those with information can contact Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “FPDtip” followed by the information to “847-411” or by using the FPD Tip app, available for download on Android and iPhone devices.

The Stafford and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Offices assisted Fredericksburg Police in the investigation.