Stafford Sheriff’s Office Urges Residents to Report Suspicious Drone Activity

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to report suspicious drone activity after reports of unidentified drones flying over parts of Stafford County, King George County, and Spotsylvania County. The nighttime sightings, reported on December 11, 2024, were made to Stafford’s emergency dispatch center.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur stated that federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), have been informed and are working with local authorities to investigate the incidents. However, descriptions of the drones or their operators have not been provided.

Neighboring jurisdictions have reported little or no drone-related activity. Major Elizabeth Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office told Potomac Local News that their 911 dispatch center had not received any reports of suspicious drones. Similarly, a report of a drone sighting near the Lake Anna Nuclear Power Plant in Louisa County, made on December 12, was determined to be unfounded. A deputy dispatched to investigate found nothing in the sky.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about suspicious drone activity to contact the FBI 1-800-225-5324 or online. Residents can also report incidents to the FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems Support Center by calling (844) 359-6982 or emailing [email protected].