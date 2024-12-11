Prince William County Starts Soccer Field Improvements at Hellwig Park

Prince William County leaders celebrated the start of improvements to two soccer fields at George Hellwig Memorial Park on Monday. [Courtesy of Prince William County] The current state of construction of two soccer fields at George Hellwig Memorial Park/ [Courtesy of Prince William County Parks and Recreation via Facebook] The current state of construction of two soccer fields at George Hellwig Memorial Park/ [Courtesy of Prince William County Parks and Recreation via Facebook]

On Monday, leaders from Prince William County gathered to celebrate the start of improvements to two of the soccer fields at George Hellwig Memorial Park in Manassas.

The improvements are scheduled to be completed by March 2025.

According to a county press release, fields three and eight are undergoing renovations to upgrade and install synthetic turf, respectively. Field three is scheduled to also receive a large underground stormwater management system, new concrete walkways, fencing, goals and behind-goal netting.

Hellwig Park is 132 acres with eight soccer fields, five baseball diamonds, three tennis courts, two basketball courts, a pickleball court and a small playground. The park is located at 14420 Bristow Road in Manassas, located in the Coles District of the county.

“As a coach who has spent countless hours on these fields, I’m so excited to support the turf improvements here at Hellwig,” Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega said. “These upgrades not only enhance the experience for our local athletes of all ages, but strengthen Prince William County’s commitment to health, wellness and community.”

The park was named in 1987 for George Hellwig, a president of the Coles District Volunteer Fire Department for three years as well as a rescue caption and chairman of the board. He’s most known for his efforts in getting an emergency medical training program started in the county.