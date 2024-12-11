Press Release:

Stafford County Public Schools (Stafford Schools) is pleased to announce the 14th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger, organized by Stafford County’s five high school marching bands, raised $27,593 and collected 3,778 pounds of food this year, equating to 58,333 meals for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The culminating event featured individual performances by each marching band from Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford, and Stafford High Schools. Nearly 400 student musicians performed in a combined finale, led by North Stafford High School Assistant Principal Brandon Neal, showcasing unity and talent while supporting local families in need.

Contributions at a Glance:

Total Funds Raised: $27,593 (equivalent to 55,185 meals)

$27,593 (equivalent to 55,185 meals) Food Collected: 3,778 pounds (equivalent to 3,148 meals)

3,778 pounds (equivalent to 3,148 meals) Total Impact: 58,333 meals

Significant donations were made by businesses and community organizations, including Chick-fil-A, Manhattan Pizza, Outback Steakhouse, and the Student Organization for Change at the University of Mary Washington. Volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Boy Scout Troop #2220, Girl Scout Troop #15, and other groups played a critical role in the event’s success.

Community Support Drives Success

This year’s contributions reflect the ongoing community need, as many families continue to face food insecurity due to rising costs and economic challenges. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will distribute the donations to local pantries and feeding programs. Since its inception, Band Together to Fight Hunger has generated over 400,000 meals for local families.

For more information about Band Together to Fight Hunger or to support the effort, contact Debbie Pickeral at [email protected]. For more information about Stafford County Public Schools visit www.staffordschools.net.