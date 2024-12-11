Dumfries Council Recaps 275th Anniversary, Bids Farewell to Outgoing Councilman

The Dumfries Town Council convened on Tuesday, December 3, to reflect on its achievements and challenges as it celebrates its 275th anniversary. The meeting highlighted the town’s growth and a controversial gala event to honor the historic milestone.

A gala celebrating Dumfries’ 275th anniversary in May at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, originally envisioned as a three-day extravaganza, became a financial debacle. Despite the council approving a $100,000 budget for the event, planners overspent by $28,000, resulting in a cost overrun of more than 130%.

The gala, expected to host hundreds of guests, sold only 12 tickets, leaving planners scrambling to secure funds for entertainment. The town’s government posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the event was “sold out,” but town officials later revealed that this was far from reality.

One of the primary contributors to the budget overrun was the decision to serve a menu of braised beef tips and salmon. Catering company Aramark was paid nearly $40,000 for the meal, with plans to prepare 350 plates, despite the low ticket sales. Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson expressed sharp criticism of the overspending during a council meeting held in May. “To be $28,000 over budget seems pretty fiscally irresponsible to me,” Nickerson said. “Did it ever occur to anyone that a $40,000 menu was too much to spend on food? We’re a local non-profit government.”

Responsibility for the financial mismanagement became a contentious topic among council members. Both Nickerson and Councilman Tyrone A. Brown placed the blame squarely on Mayor Derek Wood, who oversaw the citizen committee tasked with planning the event. “You are a chef; you should have known that braised beef and salmon is more expensive than chicken,” said Nickerson, referencing Wood’s experience running a barbecue food truck.

Wood, in response, sought to redirect the discussion toward finding a resolution. “We can go back and forth,” he began before reiterating the importance of focusing on the community’s future.

On December 3, Wood emphasized the town’s progress and unity, saying, “This year has been meaningful for us as the town we’ve been celebrating 275 years, and this holiday season really just offers us an opportunity to showcase the spirit and the unity that makes Dumfries such a wonderful place to live and to do business.”

The town has planned additional events to mark the milestone, including a holiday house lighting contest and a grand parade, which Mayor Wood described as “more than just a parade…a reflection of the strong bonds and the things that unite us as a community.” Vice Mayor Nickerson echoed the sentiment of growth, urging the council to ensure that future projects and celebrations maintain fiscal responsibility.

As Dumfries reflects on its history, the council faces the dual challenge of preserving the town’s heritage while building an inclusive and sustainable future. Despite the setbacks, Mayor Wood remained optimistic, urging the community to “spread joy, give generously, and look ahead with hope and determination.”

Honoring Outgoing Councilman Tyrone Brown

Also, at the December 3 meeting, Councilman Tyrone Brown was recognized for his four years of dedicated service. The Council presented a formal resolution honoring his leadership during the pandemic and his contributions to the town’s transformation, including his instrumental role in the $460 million Rose Gaming Resort project.

The resolution highlighted Councilman Brown’s efforts, stating, “Councilman Brown played a pivotal role in navigating us through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing his steady leadership to protect public health and support economic recovery.” It continued, “His contributions were instrumental in advancing major economic projects, including the development of the Rose Gaming Resort…creating hundreds of jobs and enhancing town revenues.”

Fellow Council members paid tribute. Vice Mayor Nickerson admired Brown’s ability to spark deep discussions, saying, “Your ability to bring about thought-provoking questions that pushed us further into deeper conversations…forced a greater conversation. It’s appreciated.”

Councilman Fields reflected on their collaboration, stating, “It’s been a pleasure working with you…appreciate our good talks, wisdom, and just working together to get things done.”

Community members also shared their gratitude. Russell Young, who will soon replace Brown on the council, remarked, “Thank you for your wisdom and compassion for this town and community. I truly appreciate all the hard work you’ve done.”

In his remarks, Councilman Brown expressed pride in the town’s progress, stating, “Significant things that haven’t happened in 40, 50 years in this town…I’m very proud of that.” Reflecting on his time in office, he acknowledged the collaborative nature of the Council and emphasized his commitment to the community. “If there’s a need for me to come back and run again, I will do that.”

Brian Feilds and Shuan Peet won re-election to the council, while Young was elected to his first term in the November 2024 General Election.