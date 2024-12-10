OmniRide Announces Service Changes Effective December 9

OmniRide will introduce significant service changes starting Monday, December 9, affecting all Express, Metro Express, and Local routes.
As part of these updates, the organization will begin serving the newly opened Neabsco Commuter Garage in Woodbridge, replacing the OmniRide Transit Center for several routes. Additionally, two western Express routes will be extended: the Gainesville-Washington route will now originate in Front Royal, and the Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard route will start in Warrenton. However, the Gainesville-Dulles/Herndon/Reston route will be discontinued.
Revised schedules and maps are available at OmniRide.com. Contact OmniRide at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for details.
OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect December 9
OmniRide’s next Service Change will take effect on Monday, December 9. All schedules for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes will change on that date. OmniRide will also begin serving the new Neabsco Commuter Garage located in Woodbridge across from Sentara Medical Center. Several routes that previously served the OmniRide Transit Center will move to the Neabsco Commuter Garage.
As part of this service change, OmniRide is extending two existing western Express routes to originate at new locations in Front Royal and Warrenton. The Gainesville-Washington (611) Express route will begin at the Crooked Run Park & Ride Lot in Front Royal and become the Front Royal/Gainesville-Washington Express route. The Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard (612) Express route will begin at the Warrenton Park & Ride Lot in Warrenton and become the Warrenton/Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard Express route. Route 618, Gainesville-Dulles/Herndon/Reston (618) will be discontinued.
This past summer, OmniRide completed a total overhaul of local routes in the eastern Prince William County area – one of the biggest service changes and expansions in the organization’s 38-year history. The restructured routes were designed to provide more efficient, streamlined, and direct service, while also expanding service to new destinations. OmniRide also introduced our OmniRide Access paratransit service for residents with disabilities in eastern Prince William. See details of the restructured eastern Local service here.
For December 9th, timetables for all routes have been adjusted. A detailed listing of all the service changes along with the new schedules and maps are available for viewing at OmniRide.com.
Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.