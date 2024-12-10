OmniRide Announces Service Changes Effective December 9

OmniRide will introduce significant service changes starting Monday, December 9, affecting all Express, Metro Express, and Local routes.

As part of these updates, the organization will begin serving the newly opened Neabsco Commuter Garage in Woodbridge, replacing the OmniRide Transit Center for several routes. Additionally, two western Express routes will be extended: the Gainesville-Washington route will now originate in Front Royal, and the Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard route will start in Warrenton. However, the Gainesville-Dulles/Herndon/Reston route will be discontinued.

Revised schedules and maps are available at OmniRide.com. Contact OmniRide at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for details.