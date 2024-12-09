Manassas

78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade Winners Announced

By Caitlyn Meisner

The Patriot High School Marching Band won second place in the 78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade. [Photo/Mike Beaty]
Following Saturday’s 78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, the winners were announced on Facebook Sunday evening in several categories.

The parade organizers released a comprehensive list of winners in performance and float categories. The Chairman’s Award was given to the Manassas Park High School Marching Cougars, who earned a perfect score for their performance during the parade. The Parade Committee Award went to Caporales San Simon VA USA, a Bolivian cultural association.

All of the award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Manassas City Hall. Winners will receive a trophy and certificate.

Here are the rest of the awards:

Marching Bands
1st Place: Woodbridge High School Mighty Viking Marching Band
2nd Place: Patriot High School Marching Band
3rd Place: The Pride of Unity Reed Marching Band
Dance Company
Cheerleading, Majorette, Step Teams
1st: Unity Reed High School AF JROTC
3rd: Osbourn Park High School Cheer Program
Float – Other
2nd: St. Thomas United Methodist Church
Float – Business
3rd: Ameri-Cans
Business Vehicles
Equestrian / Animals
Nonprofit Organization
Vehicle Club
2nd: Capital VW Club
3rd: TKO Jeepers

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