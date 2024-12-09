78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade Winners Announced

Following Saturday’s 78th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, the winners were announced on Facebook Sunday evening in several categories.

The parade organizers released a comprehensive list of winners in performance and float categories. The Chairman’s Award was given to the Manassas Park High School Marching Cougars, who earned a perfect score for their performance during the parade. The Parade Committee Award went to Caporales San Simon VA USA, a Bolivian cultural association.

All of the award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Manassas City Hall. Winners will receive a trophy and certificate.

Here are the rest of the awards:

Marching Bands 1st Place: Woodbridge High School Mighty Viking Marching Band 2nd Place: Patriot High School Marching Band 3rd Place: The Pride of Unity Reed Marching Band