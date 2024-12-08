Sinclair Lane Daytime Closures Begin Monday Morning

Sections of Sinclair Lane, or Route 747, will be closed to through traffic Monday starting at 9 a.m. through Thursday at 2 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Sinclair Lane closures will take place between Brentsville Road and Smithfield Road. Closures will occur each weekday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The VDOT release states those needing to access Sinclair Lane will be able to, but drivers will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement near the property at 11824 Sinclair Lane.

More information about these closures can be found on VDOT’s website or by visiting the 511Virginia app.