The Manassas City Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected and returning members on Monday, January 6, 2025, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The ceremony will feature the oath of office for Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Council Member Tom Osina, Council Member Mark Wolfe, and Council Member-Elect Ashley Hutson. Following the swearing-in, all participants will immediately take their seats on the dais to begin their new terms.

Outgoing Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky will be honored after eight years on the Council. She did not seek reelection.

Exclusive interviews with Mark Wolfe, Tom Osina and Ashley Hutson offer insight into their visions for the city’s future. Davis-Younger did not respond to a request for an interview during the election.

The interviews are available to watch online:

Following the ceremony, the City Council will convene its regular meeting with several key agenda items for discussion. One highlight is the decision to obtain a special use permit (SUP) for a new Subaru dealership on Liberia Avenue.

Council will review and vote on the SUP for the proposed Safford Manassas Subaru dealership at 9018 and 9020 Liberia Ave. Gramm SB Properties, LLC applied to allow motor vehicle sales, rental, and service at the site.

The city’s Community Development staff and Planning Commission have recommended approval of the permit, contingent on specific conditions to ensure the development aligns with zoning practices and the city’s land-use plan. Council held a public hearing on the matter on Nov. 25.

Approval of the SUP would signify that the proposed development is in harmony with the surrounding area and meets the city’s zoning and community standards.

Residents are encouraged to attend the swearing-in ceremony and Council meeting to witness the continuation of local governance and decision-making that shapes Manassas. For those unable to attend in person, updates and decisions from the meeting will be shared on the city’s website and streamed online.

City Council meeting begins after the 5:30 p.m. ceremony, with public participation welcome on agenda items.