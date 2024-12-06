Annual Tree Lighting, Christmas Parade Return to Manassas

The City of Manassas’ most holiday coveted events, Santa Lights Manassas and the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade are returning on Friday and Saturday.

The holiday season will kick off at 5:15 p.m. Friday with Santa Lights Manassas, an annual event for more than 30 years. The tree lighting ceremony takes place the evening before the city’s big holiday parade.

According to the event website, the evening will begin with musical performances. Santa is expected to arrive around 6 p.m., then will greet children and listen to their holiday wishes. Free wagon rides will be available, as well as ice skating at Harris Pavilion.

A 78-years-long staple of the city’s holiday celebrations, the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is returning Saturday starting at 10 a.m. More than 100 organizations, teams, businesses and bands from the city and Prince William County are expected to participate in the parade.

This year’s parade is themed “Christmas in Candyland.” It will be grand marshaled by Lucky Whitehead, a Manassas native and Osbourn High School graduate, a former National Football League (NFL) wide receiver. Currently, Whitehead plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a Canadian Football League team.

Donna Sechler will be honored as the TD Bank Woman of the Year. Sechler is a Prince William County native and has remained in the area. She’s volunteered with the parade committee for more than 13 years.

Joe Martin will be honored as the Man of the Year. Martin is a Manassas native and has spent his career serving local businesses and organizations. Most recently, in December 2022, Martin was appointed the director of business development with MP Copiers.