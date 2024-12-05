Woman, 22, in Critical Condition from Spotsylvania Shooting

On Wednesday, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting of a 22-year-old female on the 8100 block of Cherry Tree Drive around 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find the female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, provided “immediate medical attention.” Fire and Rescue transported the female to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The case is currently being investigated and does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to the Thursday release. Those with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822 and visiting them online.