Route 1 Intersection Upgrades in Fredericksburg Begin Dec. 10

VDOT press release:

Construction to enhance two key intersections along Route 1 in Fredericksburg is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 10. The projects aim to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and reduce crashes at the intersections of Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue and Route 1, Hanson Avenue, and Princess Anne Street.

Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue Upgrades:

Adding a southbound right-turn lane on Route 1.

Extending the northbound right-turn lane on Route 1.

Expanding eastern and western approaches on Fall Hill Avenue to three lanes.

Installing crosswalks and pedestrian signals at all legs of the intersection.

Reducing crashes by extending the raised median along Route 1 and converting a section of Amaret Street to one-way traffic.

Route 1, Hanson Avenue, and Princess Anne Street Enhancements:

Adjusting the southbound Route 1 median to create more space for left-turning vehicles heading to Princess Anne Street from the Falmouth Bridge.

Adding pedestrian accommodations to improve crossings along Route 1.

Intermittent single-lane and shoulder closures will occur along these routes, primarily overnight. Lane closures will typically take place between:

Weekdays: 10 p.m.–7 a.m. (with Route 1 northbound reopening by 6 a.m.).

Weekends: 10 p.m.–9 a.m.

During the first week, crews will install work zone signs. The entire project is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Funding and Project Management:

The Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue improvements are funded through Virginia’s SMART SCALE program, with a budget of $7.4 million. The $1.6 million Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street project is backed by the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

Ardent Company, LLC, has been contracted to complete the work. For additional details and project displays, visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) website.