Fire at Eagle Village Shopping Center in Fredericksburg

A fire broke out at the Eagle Village Shopping Center, located at 1245 Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The Fredericksburg Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene, with additional assistance from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue, King George Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Naval District Washington (NDW) Dahlgren.

According to a statement from Fredericksburg Fire and Rescue, personnel remain on-site and are expected to operate for an extended period. The Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company and the Salvation Army have provided support to the crews during the response.

The Eagle Village Shopping Center, a 127,788-square-foot complex, houses businesses including Giant Food, Planet Fitness, and the Salvation Army. It is located near Mary Washington University and Mary Washington Hospital.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials have asked the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to continue their work.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Photos from the Fredericksburg Fire and Rescue Department.