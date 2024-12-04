Potomac High School Senior Places At National Business Competition

Juliocesar Flores, a senior at Potomac High School, achieved success in regional and state FBLA competitions and earned second place at the National Leadership Conference. He attributes his accomplishments to the guidance of his teacher, Felix Sandy, and the skills gained through FBLA as he prepares to pursue a career in business.

Press Release from Prince William County Public Schools:

Juliocesar Flores, a senior at Potomac High School, has achieved significant success by participating in conferences offered by the world’s largest business career and technical student organization, the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). As a junior, Flores won in accounting at both the regional and state levels, which led him to the FBLA’s National Leadership Conference, where he placed second.

“After placing first at regionals and at states respectively, I qualified as one of four students to represent the state of Virginia at nationals” Juliocesar stated. “With hard work, support from family and my school, I competed and placed second out of over 200 competitors from all 50 states in the country. In addition, Canada and China were also represented.”

Flores credits his passion for accounting to his sophomore year teacher and mentor, Felix Sandy. In Sandy’s class, Flores gained knowledge about the fundamentals of accounting and their impact on businesses, society, and the world.

The following year, Flores continued his passion and enrolled in the Advanced Accounting course offered at Potomac High. This course not only provided additional instruction and exposure in the field of accounting but also allowed Flores to become a trusted advisor to his peers, further developing his leadership skills.

Flores credits the FBLA with teaching him valuable skills “such as organization and reasoning.” The FBLA aims to arm students with the ability to leave the educational system and be better equipped for the professional world. Their mission is to “inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.”

Flores aspires to further his knowledge to pursue opportunities in the business realm, and therefore, striving to leave his mark on the world. He believes that “success is never-ending, nor is failure ever final.”

Read more about the participation of other PWCS students at the FBLA national conference.