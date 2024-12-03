Slideshow: 2024 Nokesville Tree Lighting

The Nokesville Community Christmas Tree Lighting took place on Friday evening following Thanksgiving, officially welcoming in the Christmas holiday.
Coordinated by the Nokesville Community Christmas Parade — which will take place on Dec. 14 — dozens attended to see the neighborhood’s tree lit up for the first time this holiday season. One of those attendees was Virginia State Del. Ian Lovejoy (R-22), who represents parts of western Prince William County.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance, speaking to residents and many children throughout the evening.