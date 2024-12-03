Slideshow: 2024 Nokesville Tree Lighting

Published December 3, 2024 at 11:00AM | Updated December 5, 2024 at 10:42AM

The Nokesville Tree Lighting took place on Friday night. [Photo by Mike Beaty] Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeting residents and bringing the holiday cheer at Friday’s tree lighting ceremony in Nokesville.[Photo by Mike Beaty] Mrs. Claus rode in on a bright float with reindeer and Christmas presents. [Photo by Mike Beaty] Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children who attended the tree lighting. [Photo by Mike Beaty] Virginia State Del. Ian Lovejoy attended the Nokesville Tree Lighting on Friday night. [Photo by Mike Beaty] Santa and Mrs. Claus spoke to and greeted children who attended the tree lighting. [Photo by Mike Beaty]

The Nokesville Community Christmas Tree Lighting took place on Friday evening following Thanksgiving, officially welcoming in the Christmas holiday.

Coordinated by the Nokesville Community Christmas Parade — which will take place on Dec. 14 — dozens attended to see the neighborhood’s tree lit up for the first time this holiday season. One of those attendees was Virginia State Del. Ian Lovejoy (R-22), who represents parts of western Prince William County.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance, speaking to residents and many children throughout the evening.