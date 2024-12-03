Prince William County Advances Revolutionary War Memorial at Williams Ordinary

Uriah’s note: Welcome to another installment of our History and Heritage Feature Series, which was made possible through the support of Sentara. This series celebrates the rich cultural heritage and history of Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is advancing plans for a Revolutionary War Memorial at the historic Williams Ordinary in Dumfries, supported by an $81,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Historical Resources (VDHR) Virginia 250 Preservation Fund.

The project aims to honor the county’s contributions to the American Revolution while shedding light on the diverse individuals who helped shape the nation’s founding.

The memorial, estimated to cost $122,000, will feature an outdoor commemorative space and is part of a broader effort to revitalize Williams Ordinary. The project is contingent on a local match of $41,000, which the Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation is actively raising. To date, $31,000 has been secured, with $10,000 remaining to meet the January 31, 2025, deadline to finalize the grant agreement.

“This particular project is part of a larger project to transform Williams Ordinary into a more publicly facing historic site,” said Bill Backus, a preservationist with the county’s Office of Historic Preservation. “This particular project is to create an outdoor memorial space for the American Revolutionary War experience in Prince William County, highlighting the roles of both men and women, free and enslaved, white and Black residents and non-residents of Prince William County, who created the United States with their actions between 1776 and 1783.”

The memorial will also include the history of Batestown, a historic African American community near Dumfries. Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey emphasized its inclusion, stating, “This will also include part of a larger project within the building itself to highlight some of the communities in that part of Prince William County, including the historic African American community of Batestown, Virginia.”

The Prince William County Historical Commission passed a resolution on August 13, 2024, endorsing the project and the grant application. The project aligns with the Virginia 250 Preservation Fund’s goal of enhancing historic sites in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

“This is an incredible opportunity to tell the full story of Prince William County during the American Revolution,” said Supervisor Bailey during the discussion. “It’s about honoring everyone’s contributions to the founding of our nation.”

The memorial will be accompanied by improvements to Williams Ordinary, turning the historic site into an educational and commemorative space for residents and visitors. The design concept, previously approved by the Board as part of its 2024 work plan, aims to connect the community with the rich history of the Revolutionary era.

With the Board’s anticipated ratification of the $81,000 grant and the Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts, construction on the Revolutionary War Memorial is expected to begin in late 2025. Completion is targeted ahead of the 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

“This memorial will serve as a focal point for education and reflection,” said Backus. “It will connect our present-day community with the stories of courage and perseverance that defined the Revolutionary era.”

Williams Ordinary, on Route 1 in Dumfries, is one of the oldest surviving colonial-era taverns in the state and a key landmark in Prince William County’s history. Built in the mid-18th century, the two-story brick structure is renowned for its distinctive Flemish bond brickwork and grand architecture, which were uncommon for taverns of its time.