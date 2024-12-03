Blaze on Warrenton Road Extinguished in 15 Minutes; No Injuries Reported

Stafford County and Fredericksburg City Fire departments responded to a structure fire on Warrenton Road on December 3. The building on fire was a two-story, single-family residence. Responding units noted the fire was in the basement of the building, extending to floors above. The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.
Stafford County Fire & Rescue:
Just before 10 P.M. today SCFR units responded for a structure fire, reported by multiple callers, in the 700 block of Warrenton Road near the intersection with Powell Lane.First arriving units marked on scene approximately 3 minutes later and confirmed smoke coming from the front, and side of a two-story, single family residence, with flames visible inside. Further investigation revealed a fire in the basement, with extension to the floors above.The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes. The residence was not occupied at the time, and there were no reported injuries.The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Crews were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.