Blaze on Warrenton Road Extinguished in 15 Minutes; No Injuries Reported

Just before 10 P.M. today SCFR units responded for a structure fire, reported by multiple callers, in the 700 block of Warrenton Road near the intersection with Powell Lane.

First arriving units marked on scene approximately 3 minutes later and confirmed smoke coming from the front, and side of a two-story, single family residence, with flames visible inside. Further investigation revealed a fire in the basement, with extension to the floors above.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes. The residence was not occupied at the time, and there were no reported injuries.