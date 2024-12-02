Truck Crashes into Home at Moorings of Occoquan

Update:

After a complete evaluation of the building, the Building Official has determined only one (1) condo unit is unsafe to occupy. From this determination, only one (1) occupant will be displaced from the incident.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Building Collapse (Truck into a building)

Monday, December 2, 2024

8:17 AM

This morning Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 12700 blk of Gordon Blvd. (Woodbridge) for a report of building collapse as the result of a motor vehicle crash. Units arrived on the scene and observed a tractor trailer had crashed into a condo building at the Moorings of Occoquan. Multiple vehicles were involved. A total of five (5) patients were evaluated with four (4) being transported. No one in the building was injured. The building sustained moderate damage.

A Building Official is on the scene evaluating the extent of damages. It is anticipated several individuals will be displaced. Fire and Rescue units are remaining on the scene to shore up the damaged structure and to standby while the truck is removed from the building. All inquiries regarding the cause of the crash should be directed to the Prince William County Police Department.