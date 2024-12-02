Domino’s stores in Greater Woodbridge are partnering with Ghostbusters Virginia to collect Toys for Tots until Dec. 8, offering a large one-topping pizza for $6 in exchange for toy donations. Customers can drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Domino’s locations in the region to support the holiday initiative.

Press Release:

Domino’s stores across Greater Woodbridge are teaming up with Ghostbusters Virginia to collect Toys for Tots from now through Dec. 8 at participating locations. Domino’s hopes to help bring the joy of the holiday season to children in need through donations from community members.

Customers who wish to donate can drop off new, unwrapped toys in donation bins in the lobbies of the following Domino’s stores:

Customers who bring in one or more toys to donate will receive a large one-topping Hand Tossed Pizza for $6, now through Dec. 8. The offer will be applied once an in-store team member verifies a customer’s toy donation.

“Engaging with community giving opportunities such as collecting Toys for Tots donations is so fulfilling for our store teams,” said Nona Sonnier, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia. “Domino’s is so much more than a pizza company; we are a company that deeply cares about its communities, and we are pleased to provide our customers with a chance to donate to a special cause.”

Toy donation bins will be collected and dropped off at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico on the afternoon of Dec. 8.

To locate and order from a participating Domino’s location, visit www.dominos.com.