2 Adults, 3 Children Displaced in Lake Ridge

From Prince William Fire and Rescue:

Townhouse Fire

Friday, November 29, 2024

5:48 AM

Earlier this morning units were dispatched to the 12900 blk of Titania Way (Lake Ridge) for a townhouse fire. Crews arrived to find the occupants had safely evacuated and a fire on the home’s rear deck. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The fire originated on the rear deck and extended up into attic. The home sustained moderate damage with minimal damage to one (1) adjoining home. The Building Official determined the home was unsafe to occupy displacing the family of 2 adults and 3 children. The Red Cross responded to assist. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was ignited by the improper disposal of charcoal ashes.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone, “always discard ashes in a non-combustible container and never place discarded ashes near combustibles in or near your home”.