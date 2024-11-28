Woman, 20, Shot and Killed in Dale City

Press release:

Murder Investigation – On November 27 at 8:50PM, officers responded to 13500 block of Delaney Road in [Dale City] to investigate a domestic dispute. The initial caller reported a domestic altercation involving a family member and then stated gun shots were heard when leaving the residence. Officers arrived on the scene and located the accused, later identified as a 20-year-old man, attempting to leave the residence. The accused was detained without incident.

Officers went inside the home and located the victim, later identified as a 20-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers provided aid until the victim was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The investigation revealed the accused and victim were in a physical altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm and shot the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Anthony WHITE JR., was arrested.

Arrested on November 27:

Anthony WHITE JR., 20, of 13515 Delaney Road

Charged with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Rhemidee Iyeshala BARNES, 20, of Woodbridge