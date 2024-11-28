VDOT Work Zones and Lane Closures: Key Updates for the Fredericksburg District (Dec. 1-7, 2024)

Press release:

VDOT HOT SPOTS IN THE FREDERICKSBURG DISTRICT

Dec. 1 – 7, 2024

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.VDOT.Virginia.Gov. VDOT suspended many highway work zones and lifted most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon today, Nov. 27 until noon on Monday, Dec. 2, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Single lane closure to gather soil samples. Permit work.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound at Falmouth Bridge

The northbound Route 1 lane is closed on the bridge for an emergency repair project. Two southbound lanes and a single northbound lane remain open. Northbound Route 1 delays at peak times are likely. A vehicle weight limit is posted for this bridge, at 16 tons for single-unit vehicles and 24 tons for tractor-trailers.

City of Fredericksburg

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures. Work on pedestrian crossing signal equipment.

Lafayette Boulevard at Twin Lakes/Kensington

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 3, work will start on $2.4 million bicycle and pedestrian connector project. Most of the construction will be on the shoulders and outside of the travel lanes. Read the release here.

King George County

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Left lane closure on westbound Route 3 near Lambs Creek Road for guardrail repair.

Route 218

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Flagging operation at the bridge over railroad tracks near Route 206 for repairs. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures between I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway. Single lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and double lane closures starting at 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. on Single lane closures between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 1 at Southpoint Parkway

Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspections of the traffic signal poles at the intersection.

Route 1 at Hodgins Road

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspections of the traffic signal poles at intersection.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. All travel lanes will remain open, but the alignment of the Route 1 travel lanes has shifted slightly between Arcadia Road and Mudd Tavern Road for road improvement work connected with the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions development. Permit work. Construction will also be underway along the road shoulder.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Single lane closures between Spotswood Furnace Road and Corter Avenue for permit work.

Route 17 Business

Thursday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspections of the traffic signal poles at the Lee’s Hill Drive intersection.

Edenton Road

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pipe replacement near Dickerson Road. Road will close with a daily detour. Crews will reopen the road at the end of each shift to allow accessibility overnight.

Harrison Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Kingswood Boulevard and Salem Church Road/Leavells Road with one-way, alternating traffic. Installation of water main under permit.

Harrison Road at Long Branch Drive

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Guardrail repair. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Locklear Landing Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mobile lane closures for patching work ahead of upcoming road resurfacing on various routes in the Locklear Landing subdivision.

Millsgarden South Subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for patching work ahead of upcoming road resurfacing on various routes in the Millsgarden South subdivision.

Southpoint Parkway

Monday – Friday, 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Pacific Drive and Route 1.

Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Deep Creek Drive/New Berne Road and Holley Oak Drive/Yellow Brinch Drive for signal work.

Summers Landing Subdivision

Monday –Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Summers Landing subdivision.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between South Campus Boulevard and the Potomac Creek bridge. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Potomac Creek Drive. Utility installation. Permit work.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 3 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks, which is between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road. Bridge repairs.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road for waterline and sewer line installation under permit.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Right lane closure between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 610 between Algrace Boulevard and Ripley Road. Construction for turn lane extension. Permit work.

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page.