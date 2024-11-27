I-66 Express Donates $10K to NVFS Hunger Center

Press Release:

In time for Thanksgiving and the rest of the 2024 holiday season, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP), builder and operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway, recently provided a donation of $10,000 to support the Hunger Resource Center (HRC) of Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS).

Headquartered at NVFS’s SERVE campus in Manassas, the HRC provides approximately 400 families from around Prince William County with emergency food assistance, nutrition information, and helpful strategies for buying healthy food on a budget.

“Too many families in our area are forced to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table. With support from partners like I-66 EMP, the Hunger Resource Center helps those families avoid that difficult choice,” said Kathleen McMahon, executive vice president of development and communications for NVFS. “We’re immensely grateful to I-66 EMP for this contribution. They’re one of our most dependable partners, not just around the holidays but all year long.”

Fighting food insecurity has always been fundamental to I-66 EMP’s mission of improving quality of life in the community it serves. The roadway operator supports multiple food banks serving the region, including Food For Others and the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry, and in December 2023 made contributions totaling $5,000 to support NVFS’s holiday giving programs benefiting food-insecure families.

“We strive to partner with nonprofits that make a substantial positive impact in our region, and NVFS is a prime example,” said Nancy H. Smith, corporate affairs director for I-66 EMP. “It’s wonderful to see how many families receive food assistance from the Hunger Resource Center. We’re pleased to support the center’s mission so more families can enjoy the holidays.”