OmniRide Announces Front Royal, Warrenton Service

Press Release:

OmniRide is excited to announce the launch of two new Express Commuter routes operating from Front Royal and Warrenton. Both routes are expected to start on Monday, December 9, with fares set at $5.50 each way.

The Front Royal to State Department-Washington, DC (611-FR) Express Commuter route will begin at the Crooked Run Commuter Lot located at US 522 and Riverton Road in Front Royal. Then the route will serve the University Commuter Lot before following the existing Gainesville-Washington (611) routing through downtown DC. Initially, it will offer three morning trips and three evening trips. This service will utilize extensions of existing trips alongside new trips to encourage ridership growth in Front Royal and the University Lot, while also offering a transfer connection at the University Lot to other Express commuter routes.

The Warrenton to Pentagon-Navy Yard (612-W) Express Commuter route will start at the Warrenton Park-and-Ride Commuter Lot at US 29 and Colonial Drive in Warrenton. Like the Front Royal route, it will also serve the University Commuter Lot before taking the current Gainesville-Pentagon-L’Enfant Plaza-Navy Yard (612) routing to the Pentagon and through downtown Washington, DC. This route will launch with six morning trips and eight evening trips. It will also combine extensions of existing trips with new trips to facilitate ridership growth in Warrenton and the University Lot, while also providing a transfer connection at the University Lot to other Express commuter routes.

The new Express Commuter routes are a part of OmniRide’s service change that will take effect on Monday, December 9. In addition, all timetables for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes have been revised resulting in changes to all schedules. New schedules will be available online and from bus operators starting Monday, December 2. OmniRide will also begin serving the new Neabsco Commuter Garage located in Woodbridge across from Sentara Medical Center. Several routes that previously served the OmniRide Transit Center will move to the Neabsco Commuter Garage. For a detailed list of changes, please visit OmniRide.com.