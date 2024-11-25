Retired Manassas Police Chief John Skinner Dies

Press release:

It is with great sadness that the Manassas City Police Department announces the passing of former Chief of Police John Skinner. Chief Skinner dedicated his life to Law Enforcement with over 37 years of service across all levels, from the line officer to the Chief of Police. He began his career in 1974 with the United States Secret Service Uniform Division.

In 1975, he moved to the City of Fairfax Police Department starting as an officer. He moved through various positions and ranks eventually being selected as Chief of Police in 1993 where he served until his 1st retirement in 1998.

In 1998, Chief Skinner accepted the role as our Chief of Police for the Manassas City Police Department, which he held until his 2nd retirement in 2010. Chief Skinner led our agency through a professional age of policing, a highlight was bringing an enhanced accreditation standard to our department through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

“Chief Skinner implemented a high standard and expectation of professionalism. He had the vision to pursue] Accreditation (CALEA) that greatly improved our operations with updated policies, accountability, and professional standing,” said current Manassas City Police Department Chief Douglas W. Keen Chief Skinner’s positive impact on the community is immeasurable. On behalf of all current and retired members of the Manassas City Police Department, we thank Chief Skinner for his leadership and service.

Rest easy Chief, your legacy lives on through us.