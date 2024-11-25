Mother and Son Charged With the Neglect and Death of a Disabled Relative

On November 22, two individuals were arrested in connection to a felony homicide investigation involving the neglect of a vulnerable adult, which began after a call to a home in Woodbridge earlier this year.

The victim, a 32-year-old man with cerebral palsy, was found severely neglected and later died from sepsis caused by the neglect, leading to charges of homicide and abuse against the two family members involved.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Felony Homicide Investigation – On November 22, detectives arrested two individuals in connection to an ongoing investigation involving the criminal neglect of a vulnerable adult which stemmed from a call to the family’s home located at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 14100 block of Fisher Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier this year on April 2. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old man, was being treated at an area medical center suffering from extreme neglect. Medical personnel had responded to the home where the victim, who was immobile due to cerebral palsy, was found unconscious on the floor appearing severely emaciated and in an unkempt state with open wounds to his body. The victim’s mother, identified as Katharine Mary THOMPSON, was determined to be the victim’s primary caregiver, and was previously charged with felony neglect at the time of the initial investigation. On April 15, the victim was declared deceased and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy where it was later determined the manner of death would be classified as a homicide due to sepsis in the setting of cerebral palsy and neglect. The victim’s brother, identified as Jonathan Lee THOMPSON, was also found to have resided with the victim and had assisted in his care at times making him a responsible party. Following the investigation, both accused family members were arrested. Anyone with information to aid in this investigation is asked to contact the police.

Arrested on November 22:

Katharine Mary THOMPSON, 69, and Jonathan Lee THOMPSON, 31, both of 14131 Fisher Ave, #3,in Woodbridge

Both were charged with felony homicide and abuse & neglect of a vulnerable adult

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Jeremy Hall THOMPSON, 32, of Woodbridge