Fairfax County Public Schools officials are embroiled in controversy surrounding former Prince William County varsity football coach Darryl Overton, who previously coached at Freedom High School and Woodbridge Senior High School.

Allegations of illegal recruiting and exploiting homeless student loopholes have led to Hayfield Secondary School’s ban from playoff participation, Where Overton is the head coach. While a court injunction briefly reinstated the team’s eligibility, other Fairfax County high school football coaches threatened to boycott the playoffs if Hayfield was allowed to compete.

Text messages obtained by the Fairfax County Times implicate Hayfield’s athletic director, Monty Fritts, in a potential scheme involving illegal recruiting practices and motivations tied to personal ambition and financial gain.