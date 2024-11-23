Manassas Mayor Mourns the Loss of Her Mother, Deaconess Thelma Davis

Mayor Michele Davis Younger posted on her official mayoral Facebook page the news of her mother’s passing on Nov. 21. Deaconess Thelma Davis, who endured a challenging health journey over the past six months, was remembered by her daughter as a “profound blessing” in her life.

“With a heavy heart, I share that my beloved mother, Deaconess Thelma Davis, transitioned to eternal rest yesterday, November 21st,” Davis Younger wrote in her post on Nov. 22. “While it is difficult to say goodbye, I find comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain and is now singing joyfully among the angels.”

The loss comes nearly two years after Davis Younger’s husband, James Younger, passed away in March 2023. She reflected on the grief and the community’s support, writing, “James was a generous soul, always willing to lend a helping hand and contribute to the betterment of his family and community.”

Despite the back-to-back losses of two of her closest family members, Davis Younger has continued to serve the Manassas community. Earlier this month, voters reelected her to a second term as mayor. She is scheduled to be sworn into office on Dec. 9.

Davis Younger’s post about her mother was met with condolences and support from residents and colleagues. “Thank you all for your kind words, prayers, and support during this time,” she wrote. “Your love and encouragement mean so much to me and my family.”