Sexual Assault Investigation Underway at Osbourn Park High School

Authorities have launched an investigation following a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier this school year at Osbourn Park High School.

The incident, which reportedly occurred within a school bathroom during the first two weeks of the academic year, was disclosed to police and school officials on November 15, prompting an immediate response.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, an adult female student reported that while she was in a bathroom stall near the gymnasium on the first floor, an unknown individual entered her stall and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as a Caucasian or light-skinned individual with a thin build, standing approximately 5’8” to 5’9”. The suspect’s gender remains unconfirmed. At the time of the incident, the individual was reported to be wearing an animal costume mask, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, and full-length pants of an unknown color.

In a letter to parents dated November 22, Osbourn Park High School Principal Lisamarie Kane expressed sorrow over the incident and outlined steps being taken in response.

“As soon as our administration team was made aware, our school resource officer and law enforcement officials began an investigation,” the letter states. She added that the school cooperates fully with authorities and supports the victim and their family.

In light of the incident, the school has implemented additional safety protocols, including:

Increased supervision in shared areas.

Restricted bathroom access during instructional time.

Enhanced safety education and support for students.

Counseling services are being offered to any student who may need assistance.

The Prince William County Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be provided anonymously to help identify the suspect and ensure justice for the victim.