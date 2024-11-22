Meet the Principal: Q+A with Baldwin Elementary’s David Rupert

Welcome (or welcome back) to a Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.”

We started this series at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year with the nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County Schools, but now let’s turn our attention to the new and existing Manassas City Public Schools principals. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know David Rupert, Baldwin Elementary School’s principal since 2020 and longtime MCPS educator. Rupert has been an educator in some fashion in MCPS since 2002, working at Metz Middle School, Weems Elementary, Mayfield Intermediate and coaching at Osbourn High.

Why Manassas City, and why Baldwin Elementary?

I grew up in Western Pennsylvania. After completing my education at Clarion University and student teaching within the Pittsburgh Public Schools organization, I knew I wanted to work in an urban school community. I was fortunate to be interviewed and hired by MCPS. This division drew my interest because it had five elementary schools, one middle and one high school. It felt like home, as this structure is what it is like in PA outside of Pittsburgh. Of my parents, my father was a teacher and coach for 38 years at Kiski Area, and my mother was a special education teacher for 31 years in Armstrong County, serving as servant leaders for their respective communities. I am both fortunate and inspired to do the same, as these past 22 years have brought much happiness; I look forward to giving the same servant leadership to our community every day. As principal, I have been fortunate to see a group go through the school from kindergarten through fourth grade in my five years at Weems Elementary School and then to leading these same students through three years at Metz Middle School, and now to a very special community for four years at Baldwin Elementary School in the heart of the City of Manassas. These past 12 years have been an honor to grow and lead alongside so many young learners and their families on their paths to being productive community members.

Can you share a recent initiative or project you’re particularly proud of?

Three years ago, our now-deputy superintendent and current superintendent, Craig Gfeller and Kevin Newman, Ed.D., chose to streamline our teacher collaboration for the betterment of our students through an equitable and aligned planning process called the Cycle That Works. This process has increased our collective efforts and results over the past three years. I appreciate the vision and steadfastness of our teams and the time and energy they put into supporting one another to accomplish these results. In my fourth year at Baldwin Elementary, we aim to be present and a reliable mentor to champion each of our students. All aspects of our instructional planning are aligned to support learners and help them build a strong foundation before moving onward and upward.

What inspired you to pursue a leadership role in education?

My educational journey into leadership began with strong leaders and colleagues who encouraged me to lead initiatives and take on various leadership roles in my first few years. I taught at the elementary and intermediate levels for six years and was an OHS boys JV/Varsity Assistant basketball coach for four years. While coaching, I was inspired by the potential and greatness of our students throughout the city. I decided to pursue a master’s degree in School Leadership Administration and Supervision PreK-12 to have the opportunity to continue to lead young learners and all levels of staff to believe in each learner’s skills within our local community and, in time, their possible positive and productive impact throughout the commonwealth and world. All learners deserve someone who believes in them, builds them up, and inspires them to achieve with confidence and grit daily. This is my continuous aim and what our team works to instill each day at Baldwin Elementary School.

What are some of your long-term goals for Baldwin?