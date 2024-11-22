Manassas Rotary Donates $24,000 to Willing Warriors

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Rotary Club of Manassas significantly contributed to the local community by donating $24,000 to Willing Warriors, a nonprofit organization that supports wounded service members and their families. The donation was announced during the Rotary’s noon meeting at City Tavern in Manassas.

The funds were raised during the Rotary’s annual Cornhole Tournament, held on September 29, 2024, at The Salisbury Center in Manassas. The event featured a competitive and social tournament, drawing many participants and supporters. Prizes worth over $4,500 were distributed during the game.

Willing Warriors is a privately funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides cost-free retreats and programs for wounded, ill, and injured service members, disabled veterans, and their families. The organization operates the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, offering a respite from hospital environments where warriors and their loved ones can bond, reconnect, and relax. The retreat collaborates with Walter Reed and Fort Belvoir Soldier Recovery Units to create a home-like atmosphere for its guests.