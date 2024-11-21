Manassas City Council Initiates Process for Pay Raise

During its November 18 meeting, the Manassas City Council agreed to initiate the process for a council pay raise. This increase would not occur until July 1, 2027, following the next city council election in November 2026.

The council must adopt an ordinance after a public hearing, which will require advertisement in local newspapers twice: the first notice must appear no more than 28 days before the hearing, and the second no fewer than seven days prior.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and council members agreed to move forward with the procedure. Due to the limited time frame and holiday-related schedule changes, the process may extend into early 2025. Once finalized, the adjustment will align Manassas council members’ pay with the updated provisions of Virginia state law.

“We are ensuring compliance with all legal requirements while giving residents an opportunity to provide input,” said Mayor Davis-Younger, who was recently elected to a second term earlier this month.

The city council’s annual budget has increased by 10% over the past five years to $435,600. This pay raise is part of broader adjustments approved by the Virginia General Assembly to standardize council member compensation across municipalities.

In addition to Davis Younger, Mark Wolfe and Tom Osina won re-election to another four-year term. Ashley Huston won her first term on the council. All are Democrats.

Pamela Sebesky did not seek re-election.