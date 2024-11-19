Plan Ahead: Holiday Library Hours and Closures

Press release:

There’s still time to swing by your library and get ready for the holiday season! Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, November 27: Libraries close early at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 28: Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, November 29: Closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Saturday, November 30: Dale City, Dumfries, Independent Hill, Lake Ridge, and Nokesville Libraries will be closed for the holiday weekend.

Heads-up! Chinn Park Library will be closed from Monday, November 18, through Sunday, December 8. Stop by today to stock up on books and resources!