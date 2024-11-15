Shooting Reported In Lake Ridge

Update 5:13 p.m. — From Prince William police:

The shooting reported in Cara Dr has been determined to be self-inflicted. There is no ongoing threat in the community.

Original post 3:43 p.m — From Prince William police:

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge;#PWCPD is investigating a shooting in the 12700 block of Cara Dr. One victim located, unknown extent of injuries. Area is contained, officers are on scene. Report suspicious persons and activity to police. pic.twitter.com/xI4jL6A5Fw — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 15, 2024

More as we have it.