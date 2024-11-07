Support Local Journalism and Get Smarter About Our Community

We’re out here daily, covering the stories that matter to you and our region, including the recent election and its impact across Prince William County, Stafford, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg. It’s a fascinating time for local politics, and the election results show a shift in how our communities are engaging politically. Republicans made gains in areas that have been reliably Democratic, and there are implications as we head into a gubernatorial race next year.

In Prince William County, Kamala Harris lost nearly 7% of the votes Joe Biden won in 2020, which is a big deal in the state’s second-most-populated jurisdiction. In 2020, Biden won neighboring Stafford County by 2,600 votes, while Harris won in 2024 by just 275.

Understanding these changes isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about how these shifts will shape the future of our neighborhoods, schools, and local economies. We’re digging deep to ask what these results mean for our communities, what Democrats need to do to regain lost ground, and how Republicans plan to sustain momentum. These are stories you won’t find anywhere else, reported by people who know our area and care about its future.

This in-depth, ongoing political coverage is made possible through the support of readers like you. By upgrading to a paid membership, you’re investing in high-quality, local journalism that makes you smarter about the community where you live. We believe in asking the tough questions, covering the stories that impact your daily life, and giving you the insights you need to make informed decisions.

We need your support to continue this essential reporting. Upgrade today and become part of the story. Let’s continue building a community where everyone is informed and empowered.

Thank you for being a part of Potomac Local News.

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News