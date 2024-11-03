Fredericksburg

Weekend Snapshot: Fall in Fredericksburg

By Kelly Sienkowski
On First Friday, visitors to Fredericksburg’s Fraser Wood Elements enjoyed Willow Oak Farm & Vineyard’s first wine tasting, along with Treats by Titi
Willow Oak Wines
Traffic builds along the Falmouth Bridge, which recently announced a lane closure for emergency repairs due to rapid deterioration. Weight limits are in effect. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Pumpkin Island returned again this year, visible from the Canal Path. For several years, pumpkins have mysteriously appeared on an island in the Rappahannock River.
A section of Cowan Boulevard is closed for 3 weeks for sewer main installation.

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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