Fredericksburg Weekend Snapshot: Fall in Fredericksburg By Kelly Sienkowski Published November 3, 2024 at 2:47PM On First Friday, visitors to Fredericksburg’s Fraser Wood Elements enjoyed Willow Oak Farm & Vineyard’s first wine tasting, along with Treats by Titi Willow Oak Wines Traffic builds along the Falmouth Bridge, which recently announced a lane closure for emergency repairs due to rapid deterioration. Weight limits are in effect. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Pumpkin Island returned again this year, visible from the Canal Path. For several years, pumpkins have mysteriously appeared on an island in the Rappahannock River. A section of Cowan Boulevard is closed for 3 weeks for sewer main installation. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Kelly Sienkowski I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email! View all posts #Falmouth Bridge #Rappahannock River