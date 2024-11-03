Weekend Snapshot: Fall in Fredericksburg

Go to Virginia signs assault firearm ban into law

Virginia signs assault firearm ban into law

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Go to Stafford Deputies Arrest Five in Juvenile Mob Assault

Stafford Deputies Arrest Five in Juvenile Mob Assault

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Go to New Fire Station Site Is a Tight Squeeze; Future Looks Cloudy for Sunshine Ballpark

New Fire Station Site Is a Tight Squeeze; Future Looks Cloudy for Sunshine Ballpark

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Go to New Chick-fil-A Opens in Stafford Next Week

New Chick-fil-A Opens in Stafford Next Week

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