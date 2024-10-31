Don’t Let the Local News Haunt You – See What You Might Be Missing!

Happy Halloween! It’s scary to think of all the local news you might miss if you’re not visiting PotomacLocalNews.com regularly. Our daily email brings you the six most recent posts, but there’s so much more happening in our community that you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a glimpse of what might have passed you by if you haven’t checked in on our site:

Stafford County Government Offices Closed November 5 for Election Day

University of Mary Washington and George Mason University Renew Partnership

Street Closure to Affect Fredericksburg Voters on Election Day

Suspect Charged in Woodbridge Domestic Violence Case

Woodbridge Woman’s Fourth DUI

Sheriff’s Report: ‘Cat-itude’ Leads to Assault at Jay’s Sports Bar

And there’s even more! Be sure to set PotomacLocalNews.com as a tab in your browser and check back throughout the day. Local stories are constantly updating – you never know what might appear next.

Wishing you a safe and spooktacular Halloween,

The Potomac Local News Team

P.S. Don’t miss the chance to x-ray your Halloween candy – details are on our site!