Breaking News

Police Converge on Manassas Home

By Uriah Kiser

Update, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 —

On October 21, 2024, at 2:29 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department received a 911 call stating that a person had been shot in a residence located in the 9200 block of Brinkley Lane in Manassas. Police responded and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel also responded to the residence and pronounced him dead on the scene. Read more.

Original post — From Manassas police:

 

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