Police Converge on Manassas Home

Update, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 —
On October 21, 2024, at 2:29 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department received a 911 call stating that a person had been shot in a residence located in the 9200 block of Brinkley Lane in Manassas. Police responded and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel also responded to the residence and pronounced him dead on the scene. Read more.
Original post — From Manassas police:
*Incident Alert* at 10.21.2024 at 2:38pm
Police are on scene at the 9200 block of Brinkley Lane for an investigation which is contained to a residence. There is a high police presence in the area. It is safe for the public to continue regularly activities. pic.twitter.com/F9C46vRkvb
— Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) October 21, 2024