Stafford Fireboat Storage: Stafford Supervisors Approve $34,390 Lease Agreement Over 10 Years at Hope Springs Marina By Uriah Kiser Published October 16, 2024 at 4:50PM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:40PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Fire and Rescue #Hope Springs Marina #Locals Only #Stafford Fire and Rescue Department