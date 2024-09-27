We’re excited to introduce our new History and Heritage Feature Series

Dear Potomac Local News Readers,

We’re excited to introduce our new History and Heritage Feature Series, exploring our region’s rich history and cultural heritage. This initiative wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of Sentara, whose commitment to local education helps bring these stories to life.

Our inaugural article features the historic Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge, one of Prince William County’s oldest homes, dating back to the 1740s. The County’s Historic Preservation Division has announced exciting plans for a new addition to the site: a Nature and Interpretive Center. This new facility will merge historical education with environmental stewardship, serving as a hub for learning and exploration. It aims to deepen our understanding of the site’s historical significance while promoting a greater appreciation for our natural environment.

We invite you to read the full article on our website and follow the series as we uncover and celebrate the legacy of Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism. Your engagement is crucial as we preserve and share our community’s fascinating history.

Warm regards,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News