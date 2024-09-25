Traffic AI Traffic Safety System Faces Scrutiny, Prince William County Supervisors Delay Decision By Alan Gloss Published September 25, 2024 at 11:00AM | Updated September 28, 2024 at 8:38AM Proposed AI camera locations. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Bob Weir #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Yesli Vega