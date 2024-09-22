Exclusive Interview with Manassas City Council Candidate Ashley Hutson | Potomac Local Podcast

Potomac Local News continues our mission to bring you the most critical information about the candidates running to lead our city. Our latest exclusive interview features Ashley Hutson, a first-time candidate for the Manassas City Council.

In this conversation, we ask the questions that matter most to Manassas residents, and Ashley doesn’t hold back.

How will she address rising taxes in Manassas?

What’s her plan for affordable housing at the Manassas Shopping Center?

Does she support the city’s expanding data centers, and what are her thoughts on environmental impacts?

What qualities is she looking for in the next city manager?

How does she feel about the state of the city’s schools and their latest performance metrics?

Early voting has begun, and this is one more way Potomac Local News is working to keep you informed. Tune in to

hear the full interview and get answers to these pressing questions as we continue to bring you exclusive interviews with those who want to shape the future of Manassas.