Exclusive Interview: Tom Osina Talks Housing, Schools, and the Future of Manassas Ahead of November Election

Get ready to dive into the issues that matter most to Manassas residents. Potomac Local News is bringing you an exclusive interview with Tom Osina, a City Council member seeking re-election this November.

In this must-listen interview, we ask Osina tough questions, such as:

What is Tom’s vision for Manassas, and how will he tackle the city’s most pressing issues?

How can the city address the housing crisis while balancing affordability and market forces?

What steps will the city take with its recent property purchases, including the future of the Manassas Shopping Center?

Given the challenges they face with accreditation and performance, what role should the City Council play in advocating for improvements in local schools?

Early voting starts on Friday, September 20, 2024, and this is just one more way Potomac Local News is working hard to provide you with the answers you need before heading to the polls.

Don’t miss this exclusive interview—tune in now to hear Tom Osina’s take on how he plans to shape the future of Manassas.