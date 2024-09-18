Exclusive Interview with Mark Wolfe: Get Answers to Key Questions About the Future of Manassas

Mark Wolfe has been a member of the Manassas City Council for 16 years and is running for re-election in 2024. With a long track record of involvement in city government, Wolfe, a Democrat, has played a significant role in shaping Manassas’ growth and policies. As voters prepare to head to the polls, Potomac Local News sat down with Wolfe to discuss his vision for the future and the critical issues facing the city.

In this exclusive interview, Wolfe tackles critical questions, such as:

What are the top three issues Wolfe discusses as he speaks with voters during his campaign?

What policies have helped turn Manassas into an economic hub, and what more can be done?

Is Electra planning to build a major manufacturing facility in Manassas, and what will happen if it chooses another city?

How will the expansion of the Manassas Regional Airport impact jobs, noise levels, and quality of life for residents?

What’s the city’s approach to the rapid growth of data centers, and how will it affect local infrastructure and neighborhoods?

With early voting beginning on Friday, September 20, 2024, this is a must-listen for anyone who cares about the future of Manassas. Potomac Local News is committed to bringing you exclusive interviews with the people who want to lead your city. We’re asking the questions that matter and getting the answers Manassas residents need before heading to the polls.

Listen now and hear firsthand from Mark Wolfe about his plans to continue shaping the future of Manassas.