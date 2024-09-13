Manassas City Leaders Endorse State Sen. Rouse for Lt. Gov.

Several Manassas City leaders endorsed State Sen. Aaron Rouse (D-7) for lieutenant governor on Thursday.

Rouse has been a state senator since January 2023, representing the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. He was elected in a special election following the previous holder of the seat, Jen Kiggans’ (R), election to the United States House of Representatives.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger endorsed Rouse, stating she’s confident he will lead the next generation of Virginians.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with leaders who truly understand the needs of our communities. Sen. Aaron Rouse stands out as a proven leader with a clear vision to move every corner of Virginia forward,” Davis-Younger said in a statement. “His experience at both the local and state level have equipped him with the insight and expertise needed to serve as our next Lieutenant Governor. I wholeheartedly endorse Aaron, confident that his leadership will usher in a new generation of leadership for Virginia.”

Other elected city leaders also endorsed Rouse, including:

Councilor Mark Wolfe

Councilor Tom Osina

School Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg

Commissioner of Revenue Tim Demeria

Treasurer Patricia Richie Folks

“I am deeply grateful for the support and endorsement from these Manassas leaders,” Rouse said in a statement. “As Lieutenant Governor, I am dedicated to working closely with local officials to ensure that our policies reflect the needs and aspirations of all Virginians, and no corner of our Commonwealth is left behind. Together, we will build a stronger Virginia where every community can thrive.”

Rouse is a Virginia native and was born in Virginia Beach. He played football at Virginia Tech and was drafted to the Green Bay Packers in 2007. He also played on the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Omaha Nighthawks and Virginia Destroyers.

He also served on the Virginia Beach City Council as an at-large member from 2019 to 2022.

Dozens of other elected officials across the state have endorsed Rouse. Here are some of the local and notable endorsements: