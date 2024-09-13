Double Shooting Investigated in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at a home on W Glen Dower Drive, about three miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

They found an adult male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a second victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Detectives believe the estranged adult son arrived at the home and shot his father through the front door. Both were transported to a trauma center, with the son in critical condition and the father in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Press release: