Double Shooting Investigated in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at a home on W Glen Dower Drive, about three miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
They found an adult male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a second victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Detectives believe the estranged adult son arrived at the home and shot his father through the front door. Both were transported to a trauma center, with the son in critical condition and the father in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Press release:
Shooting investigation
Deputies responded to a reported shooting yesterday evening around 9:50pm in the 3700 block of W Glen Dower Drive. Deputies arrived to find an adult male lying in the driveway with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A second adult victim was found in the home with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Detectives learned that an estranged adult son showed up to the house and shot the father through the front door. Both were transported to an area trauma center with the son in critical condition and the father in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing at this time.