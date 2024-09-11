Sudley Road Corridor to Be Studied by Regional Experts in 2025

Prince William County’s Sudley Road corridor was chosen to be part of the regional Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) to improve the quality of life for residents and the corridor’s economic viability.

The panel, also known as TAP, brings together regional experts to evaluate an area with unique circumstances. This TAP will examine several issues along the Sudley Road corridor, including land use, economic development, housing, equity and transportation issues.

The panel will meet in early 2025 over a two-day period. The panel will be constituted of experts in real estate, economic development and planning. Site visits and interviews will be conducted, followed by a presentation to the sponsor organization and a written report from the Urban Land Institute with expert recommendations.

The Sudley Road corridor was chosen by the Urban Land Institute Washington and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG). MWCOG identified the corridor as an equity emphasis area, a regional activity center and a high-capacity transit area after consulting with the county.

“The Sudley Road corridor plays an important role in Prince William County as a regional and local transportation connector and retail center and as the home of a diverse community,” Tanya Washington, the county’s Director of the Planning Office, said. “The Technical Assistance Panel is a great opportunity to identify ways we can enhance Sudley Road for the benefit of the county and the region.”

The TAP will make their recommendations public for review by the end of June 2025 or possibly earlier.

“We are excited to have been selected for the Technical Assistance Panel program and to partner with ULI Washington and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “This opportunity will enable us to gather expert insights and recommendations to advance our continued efforts to enhance economic vitality and promote sustainable development along the Sudley Road Corridor.”