OWL VFD Introduces Little Free Library in Honor of Assistant Chief Michael Clark

The Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department has launched a Little Free Library in front of Station 14 to honor Assistant Chief Michael Clark’s 35 years of service and commitment. This initiative aims to enhance literacy and community engagement by allowing members to borrow and share books at no cost.

Press Release:

This week, the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department (OWL VFD) proudly unveils its newest community initiative: a Little Free Library dedicated to Assistant Chief Michael Clark. Located in front of Station 14, the library is a tribute to Chief Clark’s 35 years of service, commitment to education, and lifelong dedication to the OWL VFD.

Rescue Chief Sandra Williams, who also serves as a school teacher, envisioned the Little Free Library as a way to promote literacy and knowledge-sharing within the community. “Many children lack regular access to books outside of school, making initiatives like our Little Free Library crucial,” said Williams. “The library not only connects us to the community but also empowers young minds with the joy of reading, encouraging imagination, creativity, and critical thinking.”

The Little Free Library is a simple yet powerful concept—a “take a book, share a book” exchange where community members can leave or borrow books at no cost. The library at OWL VFD will offer books for all ages, making it a welcoming space for families, individuals, and firefighters to enjoy. This initiative fosters a love for reading while promoting community engagement and connection.

Chief Michael Clark, a life member of OWL VFD and the library’s namesake, has been an inspiration to the department and community throughout his decades of service. Despite facing ALS, Clark continues to share his knowledge and passion for fire service through his role on the Board of Directors and by leading the department’s history group. His efforts have preserved the legacy of OWL VFD, providing valuable lessons and inspiration to its members.

Reflecting on his career, Clark said, “Back when I started in 1976, it was about giving back to my community. As time went on, OWL gave me the training and knowledge to support my advancement through the ranks of the department. Over the last 40+ years, I’ve seen the challenges of the department to keep providing services to the community. Unfortunately, due to my illness, I wasn’t able to continue my goals for my position and the department. I had a great career in the fire service, but I wish that I could do more.”

The Little Free Library at Station 14 is more than just a collection of books—it represents OWL VFD’s ongoing commitment to education, community service, and honoring the contributions of its members. The department invites the public to visit, borrow a book, and join in celebrating Chief Clark’s lasting legacy.

For more information on OWL VFD and its community outreach programs, visit www.owlvfd.org

About OWL VFD:

The Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department (OWL VFD) has been serving the local community since 1938, providing fire and emergency services to protect lives, property, and the environment. OWL VFD is one of the largest and busiest volunteer fire departments in Virginia, responding to more than 20,000 calls annually.