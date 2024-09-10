Manassas Holds Grand Reopening of City Hall Following Renovations

The City of Manassas held its grand reopening for its consolidated City Hall on Monday afternoon, marking the official occupancy of the building that had been undergoing remodeling for more than two years.

Although initially estimated in 2014 to cost $8.5 million, the city’s final price tag came in at a staggering $15.9 million. With the exception of Social Services, residents can find all services in the renovated building.

After the ribbon cutting, City Council held its first meeting in the newly refurbished building and officially named the room in honor of Edgar Rohr, a former mayor and City Councilor with deep roots in Manassas.

Rohr owned the 5¢ to $1 store that started in 1934 and spent the majority of its run on Center Street. His store was the go-to place for residents until 1997. During his 32 year tenure with the city, Rohr was instrumental in acquiring the land for the airport, the historic Liberia House as well as acquiring and naming Lake Manassas as a drinking reservoir.